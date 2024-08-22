Pa. attorney general reaches $50K settlement with Butler County landlord for alleged overbilling

BUTLER, Pa. — Attorney General Michelle Henry reached a settlement with a Butler County landlord over alleged unlawful leasing and debt collection practices.

The settlement resolves the Office of Attorney General’s November 2023 lawsuit against A.R. Building, which owns 20 apartment complexes in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit claimed the company arbitrarily inflated the repair costs the company billed to tenants for alleged damage to apartments and alleged the landlord used leases with unfair and unenforceable terms and engaged in unfair debt collection practices.

“This settlement ensures that A.R. Building’s billing and leasing practices will comply with the law going forward,” Attorney General Henry said. “Many renters face challenges in searching for and securing safe and suitable housing due to their unequal bargaining power in the housing market. My office will continue to hold landlords accountable for violations of state consumer protection laws.”

In the recent settlement, A.R. Building has agreed to change its prior practices and pay $35,000 in consumer restitution, $10,000 in costs and $5,000 in civil penalties.

Eligible consumers have 60 days to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General, establishing that they paid for damages in excess of actual costs incurred by A.R. Building, during the last four years. Eligible consumers may file a complaint online at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov, call 717-787-9707 or email at consumers@attorneygeneral.gov.

