PA-based convenience store chain named one of ‘America’s Most Innovative Companies’

ALTOONA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience chain has been recognized as a national leader in innovation.

Sheetz is the only convenience chain on this year’s list of “America’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fortune and Statista.

The 2025 innovative companies list highlights 300 U.S. companies, which were ranked using surveys of employees and external experts.

Sheetz’s innovations have included implementing touch-screen and voice-activated ordering. The company also surpassed 2 million electric vehicle charging stations in 2023.

Established in Altoona in 1952, Sheetz Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated business with more than 26,000 employees. The company runs more than 770 stores in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz opened office space in Pittsburgh to focus on development. The space doubled in size in 2023 to support growth and new initiatives.

