Pa. in-state tuition for undergraduates at state-owned universities frozen for 7th consecutive year

PENNSYLVANIA — In-state tuition for undergraduate students in at several Pennsylvania universities has been frozen for the seventh year in a row.

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) voted unanimously Wednesday to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students for the 2024-25 academic year.

The repeated freezes save students nearly 25% in tuition costs compared to the price if tuition had risen at the inflation rate for the last six years, PASSHE said.

“PASSHE is proud to keep tuition frozen for a seventh consecutive year, and we thank the governor and the legislature for their increased investment which helps make this tuition freeze possible,” said Chair Cynthia Shapira. “State funding is a lifeline for our students to afford college, and freezing tuition for another year was a top priority for PASSHE as we continue to transform the State System for the future, support opportunities for more people to get a valuable education and prepare graduates to fill shortages throughout the workforce and serve their communities.”

The Board of Governors sets the in-state undergraduate tuition rate for PASSHE universities. Each university sets tuition rates for graduate students and out-of-state undergraduates, as well as room, board and mandatory fees for all students.

The tuition freeze affects the following universities:

Cheyney

Commonwealth (Bloomburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield)

East Stroudsburg

Indiana

Kutztown

Millersville

PennWest (California, Clarion, Edinboro)

Shippensburg

Slippery Rock

West Chester

“PASSHE appreciates the governor and legislature for their strong support of our students and this investment in the State System,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “Keeping tuition frozen for a seventh consecutive year will help more students get a college education and deliver on PASSHE’s mission to provide a quality higher education at the lowest cost to students. Pennsylvania’s workforce depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from PASSHE universities. Together with the state, we are making higher education more affordable and accessible, and strengthening the college-to-career pipeline of innovative thinkers and problem solvers, which benefits the students, their families and Pennsylvania’s economy.”

The 10 state-owned public universities comprising PASSHE serve the most in-state students and at the lowest price of any other four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. Nearly 90% of PASSHE’s 82,000 students are Pennsylvania residents, and many are from low- and middle-income families.

