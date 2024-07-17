Pa. in-state tuition for undergraduates at state-owned universities frozen for 7th consecutive year

PENNSYLVANIA — In-state tuition for undergraduate students in at several Pennsylvania universities has been frozen for the seventh year in a row.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) voted unanimously Wednesday to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students for the 2024-25 academic year.
The repeated freezes save students nearly 25% in tuition costs compared to the price if tuition had risen at the inflation rate for the last six years, PASSHE said.
“PASSHE is proud to keep tuition frozen for a seventh consecutive year, and we thank the governor and the legislature for their increased investment which helps make this tuition freeze possible,” said Chair Cynthia Shapira. “State funding is a lifeline for our students to afford college, and freezing tuition for another year was a top priority for PASSHE as we continue to transform the State System for the future, support opportunities for more people to get a valuable education and prepare graduates to fill shortages throughout the workforce and serve their communities.”
The Board of Governors sets the in-state undergraduate tuition rate for PASSHE universities. Each university sets tuition rates for graduate students and out-of-state undergraduates, as well as room, board and mandatory fees for all students.
The tuition freeze affects the following universities:
- Cheyney
- Commonwealth (Bloomburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield)
- East Stroudsburg
- Indiana
- Kutztown
- Millersville
- PennWest (California, Clarion, Edinboro)
- Shippensburg
- Slippery Rock
- West Chester
“PASSHE appreciates the governor and legislature for their strong support of our students and this investment in the State System,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “Keeping tuition frozen for a seventh consecutive year will help more students get a college education and deliver on PASSHE’s mission to provide a quality higher education at the lowest cost to students. Pennsylvania’s workforce depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from PASSHE universities. Together with the state, we are making higher education more affordable and accessible, and strengthening the college-to-career pipeline of innovative thinkers and problem solvers, which benefits the students, their families and Pennsylvania’s economy.”
The 10 state-owned public universities comprising PASSHE serve the most in-state students and at the lowest price of any other four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. Nearly 90% of PASSHE’s 82,000 students are Pennsylvania residents, and many are from low- and middle-income families.
