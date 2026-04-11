PA Turnpike to close in Pittsburgh region overnight

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Turnpike will close twice in the Pittsburgh region overnight for maintenance work.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the turnpike will be closed between the Pittsburgh and Irwin interchanges for annual maintenance, including drain cleaning, roadway sealing and sweeping.

Drivers should expect closures on the following dates:

Sunday, April 12, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Pittsburgh to Irwin

Sunday, April 19, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Irwin to Pittsburgh

During the closures, drivers should take the following detours:

EASTBOUND DETOUR

• U.S. Route 22 East 10.5 miles

• PA Toll 66 South 7 miles

• U.S. Route 30 West 4.6 miles

• Re-enter at Irwin Interchange #67 WESTBOUND DETOUR

• U.S. Route 30 East for 4.6 miles

• PA Toll 66 North for 7 miles

• U.S. Route 22 West 10.5 miles

• Re-enter at Pittsburgh Interchange #57

During the maintenance, state troopers and turnpike personnel will be in place to assist drivers.

The dates for the maintenance work could change, depending on weather conditions.

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