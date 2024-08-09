Palestinian national sentenced for traveling with intent to engage in sexual conduct with minor

PITTSBURGH — A Palestinian national was sentenced to prison for traveling with intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Huthayfa Almassri, 33, was sentenced to 90 months in jail followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Almassri traveled from Palestine to the United States on May 31, 2022. On June 14 of that year, he initiated an online relationship with a person he believed to be a minor but was actually a law enforcement officer acting in an undercover capacity, the Department of Justice said.

Almassri lied about his name and age in the conversations with the undercover officer, officials said.

On Oct. 16, 2022, Almassri arranged to meet with the minor for sex. He was arrested when he arrived, officials said.

Almassri will be removed from the United States as part of his guilty plea.

