Panther Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh only weeks away from construction

PITTSBURGH — Construction is set to begin on the Panther Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.

A key connector between the Squirrel Hill and Oakland neighborhoods, the bridge has been closed since October 2024 due to concerns raised during a routine inspection.

On Wednesday, city officials announced the bridge repair contractor has started installing safety infrastructure and will begin repairs in the next two weeks.

Repairs are being done by Mosites Construction and are expected to cost $2.23 million. Construction is slated to last through August.

This week, contractors are installing a work platform to catch debris under the bridge.

Ensuing repairs include truss retrofits, drainage system improvements and other maintenance.

Vehicle traffic will continue to be detoured during construction. Bikes and walkers will still be able to cross the bridge and go under it, except as necessary to move supplies, officials say.

The bridge will reopen temporarily in July for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, officials say. Rolling closures will follow in August.

After the bridge’s initial closure, a rope-access inspection and structural analysis of the bridge identified needed repairs, officials say. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure then created a comprehensive repair plan.

