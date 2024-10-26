Drivers feel impact of continued closure of Panther Hollow Bridge amidst safety concerns

PITTSBURGH — The Panther Hollow Bridge is still closed amid safety concerns.

A week ago, city officials announced it would be closed to vehicle traffic.

Some drivers have told Channel 11 that the closure is adding significant time to their commutes.

“Typically, we would cross that bridge,” Curt White said. He said the detour hasn’t been too bad for him, but he’s looking forward to the bridge reopening. “If it has safety issues, shut it down and fix it fast.”

Channel 11 spoke to Curt as he was heading to an event at Phipp’s Conservatory. The venue is right next to the Panther Hollow Bridge.

Phipp’s communications director says, despite the closure, attendance has not been affected.

The closure may affect the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Race officials posted online that the bridge is “crucial” to its July event.

Right now, the bridge is open to pedestrians. Tera Levin takes it twice a day.

“I also hurry across and hope it doesn’t collapse under my feet,” she said. “Mostly, I’m just worried that we already have one bridge that is closed. Now, we have a second. How many more are there going to be before we lose all the routes to get to where we need to go?”

Channel 11 did reach out to city officials for an update. As of Friday evening, we had not heard back.

