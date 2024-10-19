Panther Hollow Bridge temporarily closed due to further analysis

PITTSBURGH — Panther Hollow Bridge is closed to traffic starting on Saturday, amid an abundance of caution.

City officials announced that the bridge is being closed based on a recommendation from PennDOT.

“Based on the recommendation of PennDOT and the inspection consultant we will be closing the bridge as a public safety measure until further analysis can be completed. DOMI is working to post barricades and bridge closed signs on Saturday. We hope to have detour signage in place within the next several days,” said Chief Engineer Eric Setzler P.E.

Mayor Ed Gainey made the announcement to ensure the safety of Pittsburgh residents.

“I made a pledge to the residents of Pittsburgh that I will not hesitate to close a bridge for the safety of our citizens, said Mayor Ed Gainey. Thanks to the Bridge Asset Management safety systems that we have put in place, we’ve been made aware of this situation early, allowing us to act in a proactive manner to close this bridge.”

Repairs will be made to the bridge after the further analysis.

There is a detour route for drivers to use. Schenley Drive, Wightman Street, Beacon Street and Hobart Street will be utilized for this detour.

