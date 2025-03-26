Parent accused of chasing down bus, confronting driver & yelling at elementary students on board

On Tuesday, a parent from the Baldwin School District, Breonna Devaughn, was arrested following a chaotic confrontation involving a school bus driver and students. Witnesses reported that Devaughn weaved through traffic, crossing the double yellow line to keep up with the bus. When she finally confronted the driver, bystanders noted that she smelled of alcohol.

According to court documents, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. as students were getting off the bus. Devaughn was seen tailing the bus through traffic, and when it stopped, she initiated an altercation with the driver, yelling at the elementary school students on board.

Police were called to Churchview Avenue near Cathell Road, just a few blocks from the station. Upon arrival, officers observed that Devaughn’s eyes appeared glassy and she had a strong odor of alcohol. When questioned, she admitted to drinking and stated that she had stopped the bus to confront students whom she accused of bullying her daughter.

Devaughn was arrested for driving under the influence and faces multiple felonies for endangering the welfare of children, as her two children were in the back seat of her car during the entire incident. She was taken into custody, and police were able to find a relative to care for her children.

Channel 11 reviewed her criminal background and found no prior history of drinking and driving or violent crimes. The school district has referred the investigation to the Baldwin police and has declined to comment. Devaughn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.

