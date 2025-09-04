Parents renew efforts to block installation of cellphone tower after school board signs lease

JEFFERSON, Pa. — A longstanding debate over a proposed cellphone tower at Thomas Jefferson Stadium is heating up again, with parents voicing concern over the tower’s planned location behind the softball field.

Superintendent Janet Sardon tells Channel 11 the West Jefferson Hills School District (WJHSD) entered into a lease agreement with Tower Co. to improve communication on campus and enhance the safety and security of students, staff, and the surrounding community.

In 2024, the public requested that the board consider moving the tower to another area on school property so it would be further from nearby homes.

The district agreed, and Tower Co. subsequently proposed a new location for the tower — behind the softball field — which moves the structure farther from homes within the Chamberlain plan.

The school board placed a motion on the agenda to approve the relocation of the tower to this new spot. Tower Co. is still responsible for submitting an application to the borough for all necessary approvals based on the new location.

As the district stated, the lease agreement remains contingent on Tower Co. receiving approvals from all permitting authorities.

“If Tower Co. is not able to obtain the required approvals, the WJHSD and Tower Co. lease agreement would be null and void,” officials said.

Parents, however, remain concerned. Gloria Koehlinger, who lives near the stadium, said she thought the fight was over last year and now feels the district is being deceptive.

“We have had trouble getting ahold of them,” Koehlinger said. “I’m filing Right-to-Know requests and we’ve been told documents don’t exist.” She added, “There is a process in place. There are Right-to-Know laws that should protect citizens from things like this.”

Parents also question whether less intrusive alternatives were explored, and a borough vote on a variance allowing the tower is expected Thursday evening. They are hoping it will put an end to the project.

