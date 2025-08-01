Parkway East inbound ramp to Glenwood to close overnight next week

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Parkway East ramp to Glenwood (Exit 73A) in Pittsburgh will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday night to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning as part of ongoing construction efforts.

The closure is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project, which aims to improve infrastructure along the highway in Allegheny County. During the closure, crews will conduct concrete deck, approach slab, asphalt and other miscellaneous work.

Traffic will be detoured via Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies. Drivers are advised to take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) exit, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies and follow it to Bates Street to bypass the closure.

The I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project includes a superstructure replacement over Old William Penn Highway, two bridge rehabilitations and six bridge preservations along I-376. These improvements span approximately 4.5 miles between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) and Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exits.

Drivers can expect long-term single-lane restrictions, several weekends with traffic reduced to a single lane and a long-term crossover in 2025 as part of the project. The improvements are anticipated to conclude in fall 2026.

