Part of East Busway to close Saturday, buses being detoured

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway will close on Saturday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says.

The Busway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from East Liberty Station to the busway ramp at Neville Street.

The closure will make room for window washing at the UPMC Assembly Building on Centre Avenue, PRT says.

During that time, East Liberty Station will be in service, though Negley Station will not.

Buses will detour on city streets, with inbound and outbound buses picking up and dropping off riders on Ellsworth Avenue at Negley Avenue.

Riders are told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

If you have any questions, you can contact PRT customer service at (412) 442-2000, on X (formerly Twitter) @PghTransitCare or through live chat at www.ridePRT.org.

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