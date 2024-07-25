Part of Fox Chapel Road to close for 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Part of Fox Chapel Road will close at the end of July for the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship.

The road between Fairway Lane and Riding Meadow Road will be closed from Monday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The closures will be from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Traffic will be detoured using Powers Run Road and Field Club Road. Residents living near the closure area will have access to their homes at all times.

