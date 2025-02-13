Part of Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh to close Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A portion of the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh will close Saturday for the Cupid’s Undie Run.

The closure will be in place from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mile run starts at McFadden’s on the North Shore. According to the website, it’s to fundraise of NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. NF is a group of genetic disorders that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. There is currently no cure.

