Part of West Mifflin to close for drainage installation

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Part of a road in West Mifflin closes on Monday so crews can complete work for the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says New England Road will be closed between Camp Hollow Road and Route 837 so crews can install new drainage in the area.

Detours will be posted, and local traffic will be able to enter the closed area.

The roadway is expected to reopen by the end of May.

