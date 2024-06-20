Passenger caught trying to bring smoke grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A passenger was caught trying to bring a smoke grenade onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the canister was in a traveler’s carry-on bag Wednesday.

If the grenade had been triggered, yellow smoke would have gone everywhere

“Yellow is just not a good look,” Farbstein said. “And besides, you know that there’s no smoking on a plane!”

Another man was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport for trying to bring a grenade onto his flight.

