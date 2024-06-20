Local

Passenger caught trying to bring smoke grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Passenger caught trying to bring smoke grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport Passenger caught trying to bring smoke grenade onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A passenger was caught trying to bring a smoke grenade onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the canister was in a traveler’s carry-on bag Wednesday.

If the grenade had been triggered, yellow smoke would have gone everywhere

“Yellow is just not a good look,” Farbstein said. “And besides, you know that there’s no smoking on a plane!”

Another man was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport for trying to bring a grenade onto his flight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He was a really loving guy’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park
  • 2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody
  • Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire
  • VIDEO: Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read