PASSHE names interim chancellor, looks to freeze tuition for 8th straight year

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has named a new interim chancellor as its Board of Governors conducts a national search to find its next permanent top leader.

PASSHE said on Thursday that Christopher Fiorentino, the recently retired president of West Chester University, a PASSHE school located in the eastern part of the state, has been tapped to serve as interim chancellor starting on Oct. 11, when current Chancellor Dan Greenstein’s tenure at PASSHE will officially end.

Greenstein had announced his departure this past July. He will be joining accounting firm Baker Tilly’s higher education advisory practice. Fiorentino said that he does not intend to apply for the permanent position.

