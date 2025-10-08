Patients, employees protest planned closure of New Kensington primary care office

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Patients, nurses and union members gathered Wednesday to protest Allegheny Health Network’s decision to close a primary care office in New Kensington by the end of the year.

AHN said it plans to shut down the facility after its only physician informed the network he was leaving. But Teamsters Local 30, which is working to organize staff, questioned whether the closure is connected to unionization efforts.

“I believe part of it is because we are organizing the group,” said Gino Bessetti, president of Local 30.

AHN denied that the closure is tied to union activity. Still, patients said they are left unsure where to turn for medical care.

“Where are we supposed to go? We need health care,” said David Jamison, a longtime patient. “It’s hard when they’re not gonna be around anymore.”

Nurse practitioners also raised concerns about the impact on the wider community.

“Without the access to care, if they would eliminate this office, patients would be more likely to end up in the hospital and succumb to some of their illnesses,” said nurse practitioner Mari Kerr.

Kerr said employees have not yet been given information about their employment status, though they hope to learn more by the end of the month.

AHN said it will communicate with patients about transition plans and coordinating care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group