Paul Skenes takes loss despite solid outing; offense not too lively

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes had a solid start but was outmatched by Ben Lively and the Cleveland Guardians in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 3-0 loss at PNC Park on Sunday.

Steven Kwan put the Guardians ahead 1-0 in the top of the third inning with an RBI single to right field.

The score remained the same until Kyle Manzardo hammered a home run that bounced into the Allegheny River against Skenes (2-2).

The Guardians (11-9) extended their lead by a run on Jose Ramírez hit a sac fly off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth.

Guardians starter Ben Lively blanked the Pirates (8-14) on four hits with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Lively and four Guardians’ relievers pitched in on the shutout.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group