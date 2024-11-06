Penguins announce front office promotions and new executive hires

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are shuffling some things up in the front office.

On Monday, it was announced that the team made some changes, including some promotions and a few new hires.

The biggest announcement was that Drew Praster had been promoted from senior vice president, ticketing — a role he’d been in for the past two years — to chief ticketing officer.

