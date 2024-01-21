Penguins crap out in third period against Vegas, 3-2

LAS VEGAS — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Las Vegas is a place where a lot of people arrive with high hopes and leave with empty pockets.

And sometimes, more than a few regrets.

Which is all the Penguins have to show for their trip there.

Oh, it started well enough — the Penguins had two strong periods and seemed to be building on their 3-0 victory against Seattle Monday — but they unraveled during the third period, giving up three goals in a span of four minutes, 22 seconds as a 2-0 lead mutated into a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

