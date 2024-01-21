Local

Penguins crap out in third period against Vegas, 3-2

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Las Vegas is a place where a lot of people arrive with high hopes and leave with empty pockets.

And sometimes, more than a few regrets.

Which is all the Penguins have to show for their trip there.

Oh, it started well enough — the Penguins had two strong periods and seemed to be building on their 3-0 victory against Seattle Monday — but they unraveled during the third period, giving up three goals in a span of four minutes, 22 seconds as a 2-0 lead mutated into a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 firefighters hurt while battling 5-alarm fire in Homestead
  • Woman suing Kennywood Park, says cheese from Potato Patch fries gave her second-degree burn
  • 4 people charged in connection with fraud ring targeted customers of Sewickley bank, police say
  • VIDEO:5 firefighters hurt while battling 5-alarm fire in Homestead
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read