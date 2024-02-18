Penguins fans get mullets to receive free Primanti Brothers sandwiches, honor Jaromir Jagr

PITTSBURGH — Fans willing to rock a Jaromir Jagr haircut received a special treat at Primanti Brothers on the day the Penguins retired the former player’s jersey.

Primanti Brothers partnered with Sports Clips for the event—fans who were willing to cut their hair into mullets that matched the iconic look of Jaromir Jagr received a free sandwich. They will be able to return for another free sandwich every week for the remainder of the season.

The deal ran from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Primantis Brother’s Market Square location and was held on the same day the Pittsburgh Penguins retired Jagr’s jersey.

Fans willing to rock the flow were excited to share the look of one of their favorite hockey players.

Jim Prezioso, director of marketing with Primanti Brothers, said this event was the perfect way to honor Jagr.

“Jagr just skating down the ice with that hair flowing in the back it was a beautiful thing and you know 2 cups with the penguins was even better so we wanted to just honor that tradition as much as we could,” said Prezioso.

The staff said about 50 people got mullets.

