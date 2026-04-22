Penguins-Flyers Game 3 preview

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Frustration and missed shots clung to the Penguins as the minutes ticked away in the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-2) shutout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Monday. Or perhaps it was the Philadelphia Flyers’ win at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ season hangs by a thread with an 0-2 series deficit as the teams meet Wednesday in Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

In Game 2, the Penguins had a combined 75 attempted shots when totaling shots on goal (27), missed shots, and shots that were blocked, while the Flyers had just 35. The enormous disparity indicated where the game was played, but far from how it was played.

The Penguins’ best player through two games has been goalie Stuart Skinner, who, despite pedestrian statistics, has been brilliant in keeping the Penguins in games, despite turnovers and team defense breakdowns yielding Grade A scoring chances.

To the Flyers’ credit, they have humbly suffocated the life from the Penguins’ offensive attack and done so with nary a skate out of place. Goalie Dan Vladar has made the required saves, further burnishing his starter credentials, which he began earning later in the regular season.

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