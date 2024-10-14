Penguins Game 4 vs. Canadiens, Rebound? Lines, Notes

MONTREAL — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It’s a Canadian Thanksgiving feast in Montreal. The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2-0) finish their three-game road trip with the young, exciting, but still inconsistent Montreal Canadiens (2-1-0) at Centre Bell.

The Penguins dominated the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, playing their best period of the season. However, the team slipped into “pass-happy” mode and didn’t take enough shots. Coach Mike Sullivan felt the team was looking for something better too often, but in the second and third periods, Toronto controlled the game.

A couple of flukey bounces became Toronto goals, and the Penguins lost 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. Sidney Crosby earned point No. 1,599, and Evgeni Malkin became the third active player with 1,300 points.

