Penguins Game 4 vs. Canadiens, Rebound? Lines, Notes

Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on November 18, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

MONTREAL — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

It’s a Canadian Thanksgiving feast in Montreal. The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2-0) finish their three-game road trip with the young, exciting, but still inconsistent Montreal Canadiens (2-1-0) at Centre Bell.

The Penguins dominated the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, playing their best period of the season. However, the team slipped into “pass-happy” mode and didn’t take enough shots. Coach Mike Sullivan felt the team was looking for something better too often, but in the second and third periods, Toronto controlled the game.

A couple of flukey bounces became Toronto goals, and the Penguins lost 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. Sidney Crosby earned point No. 1,599, and Evgeni Malkin became the third active player with 1,300 points.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

