Penguins Game 62 vs. Bruins preview

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Another day, another emotionally charged game for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are at the point of trying to make something – anything – out of the stretch run of the season.

Saturday, it’s a national TV matinee for the Penguins (28-25-8) on the road against the Boston Bruins (37-13-15).

And if that isn’t enough of a challenge, the Penguins return home to play less than 24 hours later against the Edmonton Oilers.

Penguins Preview

The NHL deadline has come and gone, and so, most likely has the opportunity for the Penguins to get into the playoffs. They sit 10 points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division and eight points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group