Penguins get bucked in shootout, lose to Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1) had a pair of one-goal third-period leads but were unable to hold either. After a spirited stretch that could have resulted in the Penguins’ game-winning goal when fourth-liner Noel Acciari buried a rebound with under seven minutes remaining, Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri scored in the final minute of regulation with the extra attacker.

Neither team scored in overtime. Flames fourth-line center Justin Kirkland scored in the sixth round of the shootout. Calgary (5-0-1) remained unbeaten.

The third period began tied 1-1 and ended 3-3 as the Penguins failed to hold either lead.

