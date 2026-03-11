Penguins make unbelievable comeback but lose shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Noel Acciari and Bryan Rust scored late goals as the resilient but depleted Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-14) mounted a miraculous comeback to force overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center.

The Penguins did little with a late power play in OT and survived a last-second two-on-none when Anthony Mantha dove from behind Carolina defenseman K’Andre Miller to break up the pass and force the shootout.

Ben Kindel scored in the first round for the Penguins. Seth Jarvis scored in the second round for Carolina. Jackson Blake scored in the third round, and the Penguins’ heart-pounding comeback became yet another heartbreaking shootout loss when Anthony Mantha was stopped in the third round.

Carolina won 5-4 in a shootout, but the Penguins got a valuable point while losing their 10th shootout in 11 tries.

Trailing 4-2 with just over two minutes to go, the Penguins seemed dead in the water. Carolina dominated the third period, including scoring a pair of early third-period goals 59 seconds apart to claim a one-goal lead.

