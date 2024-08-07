Penguins selling hard-to-find memorabilia for limited time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened a vault of memorabilia for a limited time.

Penguins fans have the chance to score hard-to-find, authentic memorabilia like Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads, a puck signed by Jake Guentzel, team-issued sticks, autographed jerseys, nameplates and more while the vault is open until Aug. 16.

Click here to see what timeless items are for sale.

