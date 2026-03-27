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Penguins’ Sidney Crosby injured in game vs. Senators

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Avalanche Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby prepares to take a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

KANATA, Ontario — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby suffered an injury Thursday in the first period against the Ottawa Senators.

He completed his full complement of shifts in the opening period but went to the dressing room with just under three minutes to go. It appeared he tangled with an Ottawa defender, suffering a lower-body injury.

According to the Penguins, Crosby will not return to tonight’s game.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

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