Penguins’ Sidney Crosby injured in game vs. Senators

KANATA, Ontario — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby suffered an injury Thursday in the first period against the Ottawa Senators.

He completed his full complement of shifts in the opening period but went to the dressing room with just under three minutes to go. It appeared he tangled with an Ottawa defender, suffering a lower-body injury.

According to the Penguins, Crosby will not return to tonight’s game.

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