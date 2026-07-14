Penguins sign Nick Robertson to 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Just a day after the arbitration hearing schedule was announced, the Pittsburgh Penguins and restricted free agent winger Nick Robertson won’t need their scheduled court date.

Tuesday, the Penguins and Robertson agreed to a two-year deal with a $3.25 million average annual value, thus avoiding arbitration and locking up the 24-year-old winger for a couple of seasons.

Robertson, 24, made just over $1.8 million last season.

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