Penguins sign their top 2025 draft pick to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their top draft pick to an entry-level contract.

Ben Kindel, 18, a forward the Penguins drafted as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is signed to a three-year contract. He is eligible to play in the NHL for the 2025-26 season or be returned to the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

Kindel has played two full seasons with the Calgary Hitmen, and has played parts of three WHL seasons since 2023. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 35 goals, 64 assists and 99 points in 65 games. He led Calgary with 15 pounds in 11 playoff games.

Kindel was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team in 2025 and has represented Team Canada twice at the 2025 World Under-18 Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning the gold medal at both tournaments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group