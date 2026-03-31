Penguins sink islanders in impressive, important win

ELMONT, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The playoff feel engulfed both teams and some 16,000 fans at UBS Arena on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-16) and New York Islanders (42-28-5)began their white-knuckler separated by just one point in the Metro Division.

After a grappling first period, the teams exploded for a combined eight goals in the second period, five by the Penguins, including four unanswered. Anthony Mantha showed deft hands, steering around Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for a pair of goals, Nos. 4 and 5.

By the end, the Penguins scored seven unanswered for a blowout 8-3 win at UBS Arena on Monday.

Mantha had three points (2-1-3) and Rickard Rakell had a pair of goals. The win put the Penguins back into second place, one point ahead of the Islanders with one game in hand. The Penguins have eight games remaining.

The Penguins also have a two-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are the second wild card, and a four-point lead over the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, who are the first teams out of the playoffs.

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