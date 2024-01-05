Local

Penguins squander 3-goal lead, but Crosby goal beats Bruins

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden on January 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Penguins defeat the Bruins 6-5 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to hold leads this season, surrendering points in a number of games in which they were ahead.

On some level then, nothing that happened at TD Garden Thursday night was particularly surprising.

Except maybe that, after allowing a 5-2 advantage over the team that began the evening atop the overall standings to melt away, the Penguins (19-14-4) found a way to rally and leave the building with a couple of badly needed points.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing
  • Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect
  • Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide
  • VIDEO: Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh's North Side
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read