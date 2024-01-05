Penguins squander 3-goal lead, but Crosby goal beats Bruins

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to hold leads this season, surrendering points in a number of games in which they were ahead.

On some level then, nothing that happened at TD Garden Thursday night was particularly surprising.

Except maybe that, after allowing a 5-2 advantage over the team that began the evening atop the overall standings to melt away, the Penguins (19-14-4) found a way to rally and leave the building with a couple of badly needed points.

