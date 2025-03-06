Penguins trade Michael Bunting, 2026 draft pick to Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading a forward to Nashville in exchange for two players.

The Penguins are trading winger Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick to the Predators for defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak, General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Wednesday night.

Schenn, 35, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $2.75 million. He’s played in 61 games for the Predators this season, tallying one goal, four assists and five points. Throughout his 17 NHL seasons, he’s played in 1,057 games, recorded 203 points and won two Stanley Cups.

Novak, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $3.5 million. He’s played his entire four-year career with the Predators, suiting up in 52 games this season and registering 13 goals.

Even with trading a draft pick to the Predators, Dubas says the team has 27 selections over the next three NHL drafts, including four first-round picks and 15 picks in the first three rounds.

The Penguins also traded Vincent Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, securing a 2028 fifth-round draft pick as a result.

Desharnais was acquired Feb. 1 from Vancouver as part of a deal that sent defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor to the Canucks. The Penguins also got a conditional first-round draft pick, winger Danton Heinen and prospect Melvin Fernstrom from Vancouver.

