Penguins trade Reilly Smith to Rangers for 2 draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Reilly Smith.

Smith is being traded to the New York Rangers for a 2025 5th-round draft pick and a 2027 2nd-round draft pick, the team said on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith was with the Penguins for one season, scoring 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 76 games.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Hockey Now report the Penguins will retain 25% of Smith’s salary.

