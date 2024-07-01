Penguins trade with Tampa Bay Lightning, acquire forward Bennett MacArthur

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Lukas Svejkovsky to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur.

MacArthur, 23, is signed through the 2024-25 season. He carries an average annual value of $925,000.

MacArthur has two years of professional hockey experience.

He played the majority of last season in the ECHL, tallying 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points. He added two goals in five playoff games with the Allen Americans.

