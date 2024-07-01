Local

Penguins trade with Tampa Bay Lightning, acquire forward Bennett MacArthur

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Penguins trade with Tampa Bay Lightning, acquire forward Bennett MacArthur PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 18: PPG PAINTS Arena is shown in the second period between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Lukas Svejkovsky to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur.

MacArthur, 23, is signed through the 2024-25 season. He carries an average annual value of $925,000.

MacArthur has two years of professional hockey experience.

He played the majority of last season in the ECHL, tallying 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points. He added two goals in five playoff games with the Allen Americans.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • At least 2 Scott Township homes damaged in fire
  • Semi-truck crashes into Parkway North barrier, rolls over onto road below, police say
  • Hurricane Beryl becomes a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Caribbean
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh legend Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s iceball stand, dies
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read