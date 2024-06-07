Penn Hills man sentenced for trying to receive over 5 kilograms of cocaine

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills man was sentenced to over three years in prison on one count of violating federal narcotics laws Tuesday.

Jose Santiago Hernandez, 32, was sentenced to 37 months of incarceration, to be followed by three years of federal supervised release, on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to attempting to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine in February.

Officials said on June 28, 2021, Hernandez tried to receive two United States postal parcels that contained powder cocaine. The parcels weighed over five kilograms combined.

In imposing the sentence, the emphasized the serious nature of Hernandez’s conduct, noting the harm to the community that could have resulted but for law enforcement’s intervention.

