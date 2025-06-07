Penn Hills neighborhood hit hard during ongoing storm season, bracing for more damage

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills neighborhood has been hit hard by storms this spring.

Last night, a massive tree was completely uprooted and came crashing down onto the home beneath it.

The homeowners are safe, but they have a long cleanup ahead.

Victoria Woods lives on Southern Avenue in Penn Hills and said her neighborhood has been hit hard by recent storms so last night, when severe weather began, they all braced themselves for the worst.

“I was sitting in the living room with my door open for circulation and all of a sudden I heard the thunder and then as quick as I heard the thunder, there was lightning,” Woods said.

A few doors down, a massive tree crushed her neighbors’ home, destroying the roof.

Fortunately, the elderly couple inside was able to make it out safely but their home is now considered uninhabitable. Woods says it could have been worse.

“It touched the line and the fire went straight across and there was an explosion here on the pole at the end of my yard,” Woods said.

Last month, storms toppled several trees on the same street, one crashing into another home that is still being repaired.

Nancy Gilmore said she now fears the trees in her backyard may also come crashing down during the next storm.

“It’s tilting on the hillside. I don’t know which way it would fall,” Gilmore said.

Both neighbors say the cost to have the trees removed is very expensive, but they fear that if they do not, their homes may be next.

“A lot of the trees are dead in the back and I guess it’s the homeowner’s responsibility,” said Gilmore.

Tree trimmers are working in the area to make repairs. ,

