Penn Hills School District athletic center evacuated for smell of gas, closed overnight

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills School District evacuated its athletic center on Thursday.

School officials said the Fralic Center was safely evacuated after a gas odor was detected.

Peoples Gas has been called to investigate and is assessing the situation.

The school district said the center will be closed for the rest of the night.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

