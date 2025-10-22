Penn Hills student dropped off seven blocks from designated stop

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong bus stop this week, and both the school district and the transportation company are now investigating what went wrong.

The child’s grandfather, Sam Gibson, said he is outraged not only by the driver’s decision but also by how the district responded.

“My grandson said to me that the bus driver told him he was just going to drop him off at the last stop because he missed his stop,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the 11-year-old was let off nearly seven blocks from his designated stop and wandered alone for almost 30 minutes through a hilly neighborhood with no sidewalks.

“We began to call my grandson’s cell phone and asked where he was,” Gibson said. “He didn’t answer his phone at first, but when we finally reached him, he was frantic and said, ‘Papa, I don’t know where I am. I’m walking down the street.’”

Gibson said he used phone tracking to locate his grandson on Iris Drive, where he eventually picked him up.

“Thank God he had his cell phone,” he said. “He never knew where he was. He was just completely frantic.”

The Penn Hills School District released the following statement:

After school on Monday, October 20, 2025, a 5th grade Penn Hills Elementary student missed their assigned bus stop. Instead of returning to the stop or transporting the student to the Krise Transportation building, the bus driver proceeded to drop the student off at the next bus stop.

Penn Hills School District was made aware of the situation and took quick action. The student’s parents were immediately notified, and the district contacted Krise Transportation to address the matter. A report was also filed with ChildLine in accordance with standard protocol.

At this time, the bus driver involved is under investigation and has been removed from student transportation duties pending the outcome.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We take this matter seriously and are working closely with Krise Transportation to ensure all drivers follow safety protocols and student supervision procedures.

Krise Transportation also issued the following statement:

Krise Transportation is aware of an incident in which a student was dropped off at an incorrect bus stop. The safety and well-being of the students we transport is our highest priority.

This matter is currently under investigation. We are fully cooperating with the school district to review all facts, including video and route documentation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the driver involved has been placed on administrative leave.

We will take any appropriate corrective actions once the investigation is complete and remain committed to providing safe, reliable transportation to the students and families we serve.

Gibson said the district’s initial response was concerning and he wants more accountability moving forward.

He also hopes this can be a lesson for all schools.

“We are giving you our children to make sure they are safe in your space, and that just didn’t happen,” he said.

Gibson said he filed a police report and is seeking legal advice.

