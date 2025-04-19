Penn State officials delay decision on possible branch campus closures

Penn State University has delayed a decision on possible branch campus closures.

Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi originally said there would be an announcement before Spring commencement. Now, the decision won’t come until mid-May.

In a letter, Bendapudi said the timeline for deciding on closing campuses was always adjustable. She said the delay, in part, is in response to a “broad recommendation” from the campus community to withhold an announcement until after final exams and commencement.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees already planned to convene in mid-May to consider closure recommendations.

Five Pittsburgh area branch campuses are among those that could close: Beaver, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Shenango and New Kensington.

“I know this delay may bring mixed emotions – relief for some, renewed frustration for others," Bendapudi’s letter said. “Please know that this decision reflects our belief that you deserve both clarity and compassion.”

The date for the board’s meeting has not yet been set. No branch campus closure decisions are final until the board takes action.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group