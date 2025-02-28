Penn State students express concerns over possible branch campus closures

Penn State Greater Allegheny is one of many branch campuses that could close. A student leader on campus shared why he thinks this campus should not be on the chopping block.

“This is a much more affordable place to come to school and you still get that Penn State diploma,” said Freshman Pavel Marin, Penn State Greater Allegheny.

This is one of many reasons why Pavel Marin believes Penn State should keep its Greater Allegheny campus. The university announced the potential closure of its 12 smallest branches including other local campuses Fayette, Beaver, Shenango and New Kensington.

“I think we have very unique circumstances. We are very diverse student population compared to most of the rural campuses,” said Marin. “We have an athletics program that brings students from all over the place, all across the country.”

Marin said Greater Allegheny also offers dorms and many students commute from the city. Across the 12 campuses, Teamsters Local 8 represents about 200 union members who could lose their job.

“There’s a sense of numb, just can’t believe it,” said Jonathon Light for Teamsters Local 8.

This could impact many janitors, farmers, food service employees, truck drivers, utility and maintenance workers. Jonathon Light said they are pushing back on the closures.

“They are seated in their community, their home, family, children and it’s not easy,” said Light. “Now they potentially have to be fight and get jobs at other campuses and locations who knows where.”

If the shutdown happens, it wouldn’t come until after the 2026-27 school year. Penn State’s president said not all of the 12 campuses listed will close.

The university said the final decision on the closures should be made by spring graduation.

