PennDOT begins winter preparations; new laws, equipment to enhance safety

PENNSYLVANIA — PennDOT is beginning its winter preparations.

PennDOT said new measures signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro will help keep travelers safe this winter – and new equipment funded by the Governor’s first budget will ensure PennDOT can clear roadways quickly in the event of inclement weather.

“Keeping Pennsylvanians’ travel as safe as possible is at the core of PennDOT’s mission, and the new lighting option signed into law by the Governor is another way we can enhance safety,” Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said. “PennDOT and our partners are prepared for the season ahead and we urge the public to prepare themselves and their vehicles as well. We also encourage people to apply to join our full-time or temporary teams to help make this winter a safe one.”

Vehicles from each agency were on site equipped with new, additional green lights which are incorporated with existing flashing or revolving yellow (amber) lights.

“We all know that winter weather can be tricky in Pennsylvania,” Pennsylvania Turnpike COO Craig Shuey said. “Drivers need to be aware of the conditions and drive accordingly. We have employees out there working to clear the roadway who want to get home to their families, so we ask drivers to give plenty of distance between them and the plow trucks, and don’t try to pass trucks spreading salt. It will keep our employees safe and our customers safe. The agencies here today spend a lot of time planning and preparing our crews and resources so that when the first snowflakes fall, we can properly deploy what is needed and where.”

With more than $186 million budgeted for this winter’s statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has more than 728,000 tons of salt on hand across the state and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter.

The public can access travel information on nearly 40,000 state-maintained roadway miles year-round at www.511PA.com, and during the winter they can find plow-truck locations and details of when state-maintained roadways were last plowed.

