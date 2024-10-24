PennDOT holds event at Pitt to promote safe driving on Halloween

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is trying to keep motorists and pedestrians safe this upcoming Halloween and did so with a special event in Pittsburgh.

They held an “Impaired Driving Awareness” event on Thursday.

The event featured interactive and educational games at Pitt’s Student Union.

PennDOT officials say it is important to hold events like this at this time of year because kids about about to be on the streets for Halloween events.

“Understand that there are gonna be a lot of pedestrians on the road trick or treating, and consider that they’re smaller. they’re excited, and they’re in costume, so you really have to make sure that you’re slowing down and paying attention,” said Yasmeen Manyisha with PennDOT.

Statistics show there were 349 crashes on Halloween last year. Four people died in those crashes. 14 of those crashes involved a pedestrian and nine involved alcohol.

PennDOT is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about walking safety before they go trick-or-treating. They also encourage all pedestrians to have a “sober walker” with them.

Tips for parents and children who are trick-or-treating from PennDOT are:

Consider adding reflective tape to costumes or wearing bright colors to be easily seen by motorists in low-light conditions.

Avoid wearing masks that obstruct peripheral vision, or remove the mask when attempting to cross at a designated crossing area.

Be sure to cross the road only at designated crossing areas and remember to look left-right-left before proceeding.

Pay attention when walking! Never look at cell phones, do not walk with earbuds or headphones on, and always be aware of your surroundings.

Parents should always accompany young children and make sure to hold hands when crossing the street.

Parents should also impress upon their children not to be out too late after dark and to never talk to strangers or approach someone they do not know.

Parents and/or children are encouraged to carry a flashlight to light their way and to be easily seen by motorists.

Tips for motorists who are driving during trick-or-treat events are:

Be aware of the dates and times that trick-or-treat events take place in your neighborhoods and plan for increased pedestrian traffic.

Drive at safe and slower speeds and be sure to scan the roadway in front of you for children and parents attempting to cross.

Avoid distractions such as cell phones and other devices and be sure to give your full attention to the road in front of you.

Pay extra attention to designated crossing areas and make sure that all pedestrians have finished crossing before proceeding forward.

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination so as not to feel rushed or in a hurry.

Be aware that some costumes may be darker and harder to see so be sure to pay extra attention and adjust your speed accordingly in case you need to make a sudden stop

Click here for more safety information from PennDOT.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group