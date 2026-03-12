PennDOT invites public to provide feedback on proposed autonomous shuttle at Pittsburgh Airport

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on a proposed autonomous shuttle project at Pittsburgh International Airport starting Sunday.

Sponsored by the Allegheny Airport Authority, the project involves an autonomous vehicle shuttle system and civil infrastructure on a dedicated guideway. The shuttle would transport passengers between the airport’s landside parking facilities, amenities and the new landside terminal.

PennDOT and the Allegheny Airport Authority have published a project analysis that details the shuttle’s location, type of service and estimated costs. The document also explores the anticipated contract term and examines social, economic and environmental impacts associated with the transit facility.

The review process is required by Pennsylvania’s Public-Private Partnerships law, which mandates that detailed project analyses be made public before the state’s P3 Board takes action. The analysis includes a review of federal and state laws and compares the proposed delivery model against other potential methods.

Pennsylvanians can submit comments online at www.Pennsylvaniagov/P3comment or via email at ra-pdpitenhancements@Pennsylvaniagov. Written feedback can also be sent to the PennDOT P3 Office at 400 North St., 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17120. All comments must be received by April 14 to be included in the official summary.

Once the public comment window closes, all feedback will be collected and summarized for the P3 Board. The board will review this information prior to taking any action on the proposed shuttle system.

