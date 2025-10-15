PennDOT will implement overnight restrictions on southbound Interstate 79 in Allegheny County starting Wednesday, weather permitting.

These restrictions are necessary for barrier installation work and will affect the stretch of I-79 from Mingo Road to approximately 1.5 miles north of the I-79/I-279 split.

The restrictions will be in place according to the following schedule: Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Drivers should plan for potential delays and consider alternate routes during the scheduled restriction times.

