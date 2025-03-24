Pennsylvania American Water announces $16 million water line upgrades in Pittsburgh, Brentwood

Pennsylvania America Water announced Monday a more than $16 million water line upgrade project in the City of Pittsburgh and Brentwood.

The water company said the project is to improve the reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.

“Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure,” said Dave Rowland, senior manager of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. “We prioritize projects based on number of criteria, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe and history of main breaks or service interruptions.”

The project, which began earlier this month, includes installing new ductile-iron pipe along several streets. One of the upgrades is on a water main near Minooka Street, which PAW says plays a key role in transportable portable water to the Greentree Water Tank. The existing main was installed in the 1980s.

Additional water main upgrades include:

29th Ward - $10 Million

Minooka Street (from the dead end to Brownsville Road)

Trost Avenue (between each end of Minooka Street)

30th Ward - $2.9 Million

Georgia Avenue (from Cedarhurst Street to Rentz Way)

Juconda Street (from Beltzhoover Avenue to Grimes Avenue)

Sylvania Way (from Beltzhoover Avenue to Grimes Avenue)

Orchard Place (from Beltzhoover Avenue to Grimes Street)

Cedarhurst Street (from Beltzhoover Avenue to Grimes Avenue)

Brentwood Borough - $3.2 Million

Van Wyck Avenue (from Dauphin Street to Pary Street)

Munsey Avenue & Drebert Avenue (from Drebert Avenue to Pary Street)

Pary Street (from Hilson Avenue to Marylea Avenue)

Hilpert Street (from Brendnick Avenue to East Willcock Road)

Meadowbrook Boulevard (from Brendnick Avenue to Cloverlea Street)

Kestner Avenue (from Kaplan Avenue to Owendale Avenue)

Work will be done on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with traffic restrictions in place during that time. The company expects all work to be done later this summer.

During construction, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. PAW said its crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of the inconveniences.

For more information, you can call PAW’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

