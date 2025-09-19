Pennsylvania American Water asks Butler County customers to reduce nonessential water use

Pennsylvania American Water is urging customers in Butler County to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 5% due to below-normal rainfall affecting local water sources.

The request comes as the region experiences a significant lack of precipitation over the past three months, impacting water levels in Thorn Run and Lake Oneida, which serve as source waters for the area.

“The lack of precipitation has impacted water levels in Butler’s source waters, Thorn Run and Lake Oneida,” said Pennsylvania American Water’s Northwest Director of Operations Jon Natale.

The voluntary conservation notice applies to customers in the City of Butler, Connoquenessing, East Butler, and Saxonburg boroughs, as well as several townships, including Butler, Center, Clinton, Connoquenessing, Donegal, Forward, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lancaster, Oakland, Penn and Summit.

Pennsylvania American Water encourages residents and businesses to reduce nonessential water use by approximately five gallons per day.

The company offers water conservation resources online and is a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which provides an online Water Use Calculator to help households identify ways to save water and energy.

“Small changes in daily habits and simple water reduction measures can make a difference if dry weather continues,” added Natale.

The voluntary water conservation request will remain in effect until further notice.

American Water said the following non-essential uses should be eliminated:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, or any other type of plants except by hand-held hose or container

Water use for the purpose of washing any paved surface area, including washing streets, garages, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Watering any portion of golf courses, other than tees and greens

Water use for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, waterfalls, etc.

Water use for cleaning of any type of motor vehicle

Serving of water in clubs or restaurants or any other public eating places, unless requested by customer

Water use for flushing of sewers, except as deemed necessary in the interest of public health and safety

Use of fire hydrants for any purpose other than fighting fires. This includes fire practice drills by all fire departments

Below are tips for conserving water inside and outside the home:

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection resources. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible. Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20% more efficient while maintaining performance.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide .

