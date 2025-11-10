Pennsylvania American Water starts replacing aging water mains in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water is starting to replace water mains in Butler Township and the City of Butler this month, hoping to improve water reliability and flow for residential use and firefighting.

The projects represent a $2.1 million investment to replace nearly 1.3 miles of aging water mains, impacting approximately 115 customer connections. Pennsylvania American Water says these efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure and coordinate with wastewater projects to minimize disruptions.

“We are continuously evaluating our system to prioritize infrastructure improvements that enable us to continue delivering the high quality, reliable water service our customers deserve,” said Eric Beringer, project manager for Pennsylvania American Water.

Work is being done in the following areas:

City of Butler

North McKean Street (from Lumar Village to 811 N. McKean Street)

West Pearl Street (from Bredin Street to North Washington Street)

Delta Way (from Fairview Avenue to Brown Avenue)

Glenn Avenue (from Center Avenue to Brown Avenue)

Butler Township

McCandless Avenue (from Boyd Drive to 107 McCandless Ave.)

Steelton Avenue (from Mellon Street to Weir Avenue)

Semanco Avenue (from Kohler Avenue to 118 Semanco Ave.)

Sawmill Run Road (from England Street to South Eberhart Road)

Construction crews will operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic restrictions in place during these hours. Final street restoration is anticipated to be completed by the spring and summer of 2026.

The water main replacement on Sawmill Run Road in Butler Township was expedited to align with a wastewater main replacement on the same street, originally scheduled for 2026. This coordination is possible due to Pennsylvania American Water’s acquisition of the Butler Area Sewer Authority in October 2024.

In the City of Butler, work on West Pearl Street is being synchronized with a $1.32 million project to replace 2,500 feet of wastewater main. This strategic planning helps reduce costs and limits disruptions for residents.

During the construction period, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower than normal water pressure. Pennsylvania American Water says efforts will be made to minimize these inconveniences.

The infrastructure upgrades are not only crucial for public health and safety but also contribute to the local economy. Pennsylvania American Water says economic impact studies suggest that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, approximately 15 jobs are created. In 2024, Pennsylvania American Water invested around $675 million statewide, supporting over 10,125 jobs.

