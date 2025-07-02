Pennsylvania Attorney General warns residents about scam targeting victims of floods, storms

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is issuing a warning about a scam targeting victims of flooding and storms.

A steady flow of severe storms caused severe flooding and damage throughout the commonwealth in June. Pennsylvania residents lost vehicles and are working to repair homes damaged by the weather.

Sunday said scam contractors may be targeting these people or trying to sell vehicles with flood damage.

“Scammers have no compassion for people dealing with hardship as a result of natural disasters — in fact, they see this time as an opportunity,” Attorney General Sunday said. “My office provides great resources and guides on your legal rights when it comes to purchasing a new vehicle or searching for a home improvement contractor. Please be vigilant and take advantage of these resources. Anyone who feels they are targeted for a scam or has been harmed as consumers, should file a complaint with our Bureau of Consumer Protection.”

He recommends anyone looking to buy a vehicle to keep an eye out for flood damage. Some ways to know if a car has been flooded are to:

Look inside the trunk and spare tire for evidence of moisture, silt or corrosion;

Check the engine for moisture damage or water or grit in the engine compartment;

Look for dirt or dried mud under the dashboard or in air vents;

See whether it smells damp or musty;

Check under the floorboard carpet for water residue, or stain marks;

Look for signs of mismatched carpeting or seat covers;

Look for rust on screws, door hinges or seat springs – areas that would only be rusted if the vehicle was submerged in water;

Examine the underside of the vehicle for rust;

Check areas where water might have been trapped and caused mold, rust or silt such as inside dome lights or glove compartments;

Perform a detailed check of all electrical systems, look for brittle wire casing or rusted components or corrosion;

Check the vehicle’s title history; and

Ask the seller whether the vehicle has ever had flood damage.

He also recommended buyers learn more about the Automobile Lemon Law, which covers problems that occur during the first 12 months to 12,000 miles of ownership.

Click here to learn more about the Automobile Lemon Law.

In terms of home improvement, Pennsylvania residents can search a list of registered contractors here: Home Improvement Contractor Search

Sunday also issued the following proactive steps as a way for people to protect themselves from home improvement scams:

Contacting their insurance companies, prior to agreeing to a contract, to ensure that improvements are covered under their policy.

Arranging with their bank or credit union for a Certificate of Completion. The bank will pay the contractor for each stage of the job after the bank has approved the work.

Be wary of any unsolicited sales pitches, such as from door-to-door salespeople.

Legitimate contractors will not ask for large sums of money prior to signing a contract or agreement and will provide written estimates and copies of contracts prior to signing the contract and beginning work.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a scam or predatory practice can report it to the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 1-800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

